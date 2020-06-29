No. 1 prospect Emoni Bates announces his plans for the future

Ypsilanti Lincoln star Emoni Bates, the No. 1 basketball prospect in 2022, and No.1 prospect across all classes has made a decision about his future plans after high school.

Emoni Bates, who just announced a commitment to Michigan State, is the best high school prospect that I’ve evaluated at this stage. Considered the best high school prospect since LeBron James. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) June 29, 2020

EMONI BATES IS A SPARTAN pic.twitter.com/1pGIndL0dT — Sparty Moments (@SpartyMoments) June 29, 2020

Bates has announced his commitment to Michigan State University, making him far and away coach Tom Izzo’s biggest recruiting get in his illustrious coaching career.

Bates is regarded as one of the all-time elite high school basketball prospects, putting him in the rarified air of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Davis.

Michigan State had long been considered a major player for Bates and there is no doubt the news today will have a major impact on their recruiting moving forward.