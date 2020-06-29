41.2 F
No. 1 prospect Emoni Bates announces his plans for the future

By Ryan Griffin
Ypsilanti Lincoln star Emoni Bates, the No. 1 basketball prospect in 2022, and No.1 prospect across all classes has made a decision about his future plans after high school.

Bates has announced his commitment to Michigan State University, making him far and away coach Tom Izzo’s biggest recruiting get in his illustrious coaching career.

Bates is regarded as one of the all-time elite high school basketball prospects, putting him in the rarified air of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Davis.

Michigan State had long been considered a major player for Bates and there is no doubt the news today will have a major impact on their recruiting moving forward.

