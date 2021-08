We all knew it was coming but on Thursday, Emoni Bates, who was the No. 1 basketball recruit in the Class of 2022 became the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2021 as he has decided to reclassify.

Bates took to Instagram soon after to reveal his ‘Big Four’ options for the upcoming season.

Those options are as follows:

NBA G League

Memphis

Oregon

Michigan State

Nation, what do you think Bates will do?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emoni21