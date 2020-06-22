41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, June 22, 2020
No fall sports will be played at the University of Michigan-Dearborn in 2020

College Sports
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Chalk up another sports casualty to the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

The University of Michigan-Dearborn has officially decided that students will not be participating in fall sports in 2020 as a measure of preventing the spread of the illness.

“U-M Dearborn will continue to prioritize the well-being of our students, faculty and staff while not compromising the quality of our education,” Domenico Grasso, the school chancellor said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the main University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor has yet to make an official decision regarding the return of fall athletics.

“Many student-athletes have already returned to campus for voluntary conditioning activities under strict public health guidelines,” University president Mark Schlissel said in a statement. “Michigan Athletics is working with our public health experts and consulting with the Big Ten and NCAA on determining whether our student-athletes can safely return to competition this fall. An announcement will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.”

U of M-Dearborn is a member of the NAIA and the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.

– – Quotes via Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press Link – –

