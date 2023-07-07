Northwestern has reportedly taken disciplinary action against their head football coach, Pat Fitzgerald, suspending him for two weeks. The suspension comes after a comprehensive investigation into hazing allegations within the program that lasted several months.

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald suspended

Led by former Illinois inspector general Maggie Hickey, the investigation revealed evidence substantiating the claims made after the 2022 season. While the details of the investigation remain undisclosed, a summary provided by the university indicates that the coaching staff was found to be partly responsible due to their inaction.

Fitzgerald releases statement

Coach Fitzgerald, who has a long history with the program as both a player and coach, expressed disappointment in the allegations and stated his commitment to upholding the program's high standards moving forward.

“I was very disappointed when I heard about the allegations of hazing on our football team,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. “Although I was not aware of the alleged incidents, I have spoken to University officials, and they informed me of a two-week suspension, effective immediately.

“Northwestern football prides itself on producing not just athletes, but fine young men with character befitting the program and our University,” he said. “We hold our student-athletes and our program to the highest standards; we will continue to work to exceed those standards moving forward.”

Bottom Line: Striving for Improvement

The suspension of Fitzgerald and the subsequent changes implemented by Northwestern University underscores the institution's commitment to continuous improvement and the betterment of its football program. By holding individuals accountable and implementing preventive measures, the university is working towards creating a safe and inclusive environment for its student-athletes.