Wednesday, February 12, 2020
O.J. Simpson cuts in with thoughts on Spartans hiring Mel Tucker

By Michael Whitaker

O.J. Simpson cuts in with thoughts on Spartans hiring Mel Tucker

Former Heisman Trophy winner and notorious figure O.J. Simpson weighed in with his thoughts following Michigan State hiring Mel...
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Former Heisman Trophy winner and notorious figure O.J. Simpson weighed in with his thoughts following Michigan State hiring Mel Tucker to be their next head coach.

Simpson said that he “really likes Coach Tucker a lot” and that he should “Go get the money”.

He also continued:

“If a coach can double his salary by going to another school, I’m not mad at him, do it,” Simpson said. “I’m just saying.”

– – Video courtesy of O.J. Simpsons Official Twitter account Link – –

