O.J. Simpson cuts in with thoughts on Spartans hiring Mel Tucker

Former Heisman Trophy winner and notorious figure O.J. Simpson weighed in with his thoughts following Michigan State hiring Mel Tucker to be their next head coach.

Simpson said that he “really likes Coach Tucker a lot” and that he should “Go get the money”.

- Advertisement -

He also continued:

“If a coach can double his salary by going to another school, I’m not mad at him, do it,” Simpson said. “I’m just saying.”

If the coach can leave, the kids should have the same option. pic.twitter.com/nGYlLJIHhI — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) February 12, 2020

- Advertisement -

– – Video courtesy of O.J. Simpsons Official Twitter account Link – –