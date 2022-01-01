in College Sports

Ohio State CB retires at halftime, takes to Twitter to bash Urban Meyer and Buckeyes program

Well, this escalated quickly!

Prior to the start of Saturday’s Rose Bowl Matchup between Ohio State and Utah, news broke that cornerback Marcus Williamson was one of the Buckeyes players that were not going to be suiting up for the game.

At halftime, Williamson took to Twitter to announce that he was “retired” but that he did not quit like Vontae Davis.

He added that he did not make the trip with his Buckeyes’ teammates.

Following that tweet, things escalated quickly as Williamson started a thread bashing former Ohio State head coach, Urban Meyer, and the Buckeyes program.

Check it out.

Wow! The culture at Ohio State is in shambles!

 

What do you think?

