Oklahoma fans turn on Spencer Rattler following interception [Video]

Heading into the 2021 season, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was regarded by many as the top QB in college football.

But Rattler has not quite been himself in 2021 and on Saturday night against West Virginia, his own fans turned on him following an interception.

Take a listen as the Sooner fans in attendance chant “We want Caleb” after the interception.

Caleb Williams is a freshman who was the No. 2 ranked QB in high school in the Class of 2021.

Oklahoma fans were chanting "We want Caleb" after this Spencer Rattler INT 😬 (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/aeXDquUPFn — FanSided (@FanSided) September 26, 2021