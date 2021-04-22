One Detroit Lion makes Top 25 players under 25 list

Sharing is caring!

I don’t care how big of a glass of Detroit Lions Kool-Aid you had with your breakfast this morning, you have to admit that the Lions roster does not exactly have a lot of young talent at this point in time.

Hopefully, with a new regime in town, that is something that will change in the near future but for now, we are pretty much left with what Bob Quinn and Patricia built during their time in the Motor City.

That being said, nobody can argue that one young player on the Lions roster who is already one of the best at his position is center, Frank Ragnow.

Ragnow, who was selected by the Lions in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, was recently included on a Bleacher Report list that takes a look at the Top 25 NFL players under the age of 25.

Ragnow came in at No. 24 on the list.

From Bleacher Report:

The Detroit Lions are short on bright spots, as their last winning season came in 2017. Since then, the Lions are 14-33-1, in no small part because their last three drafts have been subpar. However, there has been one glaring exception to all the Motor City misfires the past few years: Detroit’s selection of center Frank Ragnow at No. 20 in 2018. It’s gone largely unnoticed because of the dismal team he plays for, but the former Arkansas standout has quickly become one of the game’s best pivots. On his way to a Pro Bowl nod in 2020, Ragnow didn’t allow a sack in 929 snaps and garnered an 80.3 grade from Pro Football Focus. He’s also been durable, missing just three games over three professional seasons. In a recent article highlighting each team’s best draft pick of the past decade, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox selected Ragnow as the Lions’ wisest selection in that period. “He should be an anchor along the line for years to come,” Knox wrote, “and while centers don’t get a ton of attention, Ragnow was a tremendous pick.” Nation, are there any other players current on the Lions roster who will eventually be on this list?