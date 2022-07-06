We are just 17 days away from the start of Detroit Lions training camp and there are a few battles that we are going to be keeping a very close eye on as the preseason goes on.

One of those battles is going to be to determine who will be the backup quarterback for the Lions in 2022.

We all know that Jared Goff will be the starter for the Lions this coming season but who will be his backup?

One Detroit Lions veteran included as ‘cut candidate’

As it stands, Tim Boyle, who was Goff’s backup in 2022, will battle David Blough to see who will emerge as the Detroit Lions starting quarterback to start the season.

According to Eric Woodyard of ESPN, Boyle is a ‘cut candidate’ for the Lions if he is unable to beat out Blough during training camp.

From ESPN:

Tim Boyle, QB

Boyle is pretty much on a one-year prove-it deal in Detroit and is facing tough competition against David Blough. Quarterback Jared Goff is the clear-cut starter, but Boyle must have a strong training camp if he wants that backup spot over Blough, who looked strong during the offseason. Coach Dan Campbell described the backup Lions quarterback competition during minicamp as something he respects. “Competition is a great thing. I respect what both of them did this spring,” Campbell said. “That’s what I love about both of them.” — Eric Woodyard

Nation, who do you think will be the Detroit Lions backup quarterback in 2022? If David Blough wins the job, do you think Tim Boyle will be cut?

