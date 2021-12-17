One player Detroit Lions fans should watch closely in tonight’s Cure Bowl

Let the games begin!!!

On Friday night, the 2021 Bowl season will officially begin with the Cure Bowl between Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois.

Unless you are in a Bowl pick ’em contest, or a Michigan State fan who still loves them some Rocky Lombardi, you probably will not be paying too much to tonight’s Cure Bowl.

But, if you happen to be a fan of the Detroit Lions, there is a very good reason to tune in to the Cure Bowl and that reason is Coastal Carolina quarterback, Grayson McCall.

My thought is that the Lions could opt to pass on selecting a QB in the 2022 NFL Draft as it is not exactly the greatest QB class of all time. Instead, I think they may decide to wait until 2023 to get their guy and Grayson McCall (6-2, 205) could be a quarterback who really rises up the chart as the 2023 NFL Draft gets closer and closer.

During his time at Coastal Carolina, McCall has completed around 70% of his passes for 49 TDs and just six interceptions and though he has not played against the greatest competition, those numbers pop.

Enjoy the game!