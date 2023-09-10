Opinion: Mel Tucker will be fired by Michigan State

Mel Tucker will be fired by Michigan State

In a shocking turn of events, the future of Mel Tucker as the head coach of the Michigan State football team appears to be hanging by a thread. The breaking news that has sent shockwaves through the college football world involves serious allegations of sexual harassment leveled against Tucker by Brenda Tracy, an advocate for sexual assault survivors. These allegations, if proven true, have the potential to not only end Tucker's coaching career at Michigan State but also nullify his substantial 10-year, $95 million contract.

Accusations and Inconsistencies

Brenda Tracy alleges multiple instances of sexual harassment by Tucker in April 2022. The disturbing details include claims of unwelcome gifts, inappropriate inquiries about dating, and a shocking incident where Tucker reportedly masturbated during a phone call without her consent. These accusations are deeply troubling and demand a thorough investigation.

Adding to the complexity of the situation are reported inconsistencies in Tucker's own account of events. In a letter to the Title IX investigator, Tucker admitted to a specific incident of masturbating during a phone call with Tracy but contended that it was part of consensual phone sex. He wrote, “I am not proud of my judgment and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct by any definition.”

The Upcoming Hearing and Michigan State's Response

A hearing is currently set for October 5 and October 6, conveniently coinciding with Michigan State's Bye Week. This hearing will be a pivotal moment for both Tucker and the university. If the allegations are substantiated, the consequences could be severe.

It's worth noting that, according to Graham Couch of The Lansing State Journal, Tucker's contract with Michigan State contains a clause that allows the university to terminate him without owing the remainder of the deal if he engages in “conduct which, in the university’s reasonable judgment, would tend to bring public disrespect, contempt, or ridicule on the university.” The gravity of the allegations, coupled with the potential inconsistencies in Tucker's statement, could very well trigger this clause.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Serious Allegations: Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment by Brenda Tracy, an advocate for sexual assault survivors. Inconsistencies in Tucker's Response: Tucker has admitted to some of the allegations, particularly a specific incident involving a phone call. However, he has contended that these actions were part of consensual phone sex, while Tracy maintains they were non-consensual. Potential Contract Implications: Tucker's 10-year, $95 million contract with Michigan State contains a clause that allows the university to terminate him without owing the remainder of the deal if he engages in conduct that could bring public disrespect, contempt, or ridicule upon the university. The seriousness of the allegations, coupled with the potential inconsistencies in Tucker's statement, raise the possibility of his contract being nullified, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming hearing.

Bottom Line: Tucker Will Never Coach For Michigan State Again

Tucker brought excitement and promise to the team, and fans had high hopes for the future. However, the allegations against him cannot be taken lightly. Sexual harassment is a grave offense, and it is essential that the university conducts a fair and thorough investigation.

In the end, regardless of the outcome of the October hearing, it appears unlikely that Mel Tucker will ever coach another game for Michigan State. The stain of these allegations, along with the potential violation of his contract's conduct clause, may prove insurmountable. While it's a somber chapter in the history of Michigan State football, the program must prioritize accountability and respect for all individuals, on and off the field.