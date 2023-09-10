Mel Tucker accused of sexually harassing rape survivor

Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker is facing allegations of sexual harassment, as reported by USA Today. The accuser, Brenda Tracy, an advocate for sexual assault survivors, alleges multiple instances of sexual harassment by Tucker in April 2022, including unwelcome gifts, inappropriate inquiries about dating, and a disturbing incident during a phone call.

What is Mel Tucker Accused of Doing?

Brenda Tracy alleges that she was subjected to several distressing incidents involving Tucker in April 2022. These alleged incidents include Tucker sending her gifts, asking whether she would consider dating him if he were not married, and engaging in inappropriate behavior during a phone call, specifically masturbating without her consent.

According to the USA Today report, Tucker wrote a letter to the investigator, suggesting that his relationship with Tracy was consensual.

“Ms. Tracy's distortion of our mutually consensual and intimate relationship into allegations of sexual exploitation has really affected me,” Tucker wrote. “I am not proud of my judgment and I am having difficulty forgiving myself for getting into this situation, but I did not engage in misconduct by any definition.”

Tracy runs a nonprofit organization called ‘Set The Expectation' and is herself a survivor of a sexual assault dating back to the late 90s. As part of her mission, Tracy has visited over 100 college campuses in recent years to engage with players and coaches, discussing the critical issue of sexual misconduct.

Bottom Line – A Disturbing Allegation

The allegations against Mel Tucker are deeply concerning, and the outcome of the investigation will undoubtedly have significant implications for Michigan State University and the broader sports community. It is imperative that these allegations are taken seriously and addressed with the utmost diligence and fairness.