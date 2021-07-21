Original ‘Space Jam’ director blasts LeBron James and ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ movie

Sharing is caring!

Joe Pytka, who is the director of the original Space Jam movie that starred Michael Jordan, is not holding back when it comes to blasting LeBron James and the standalone sequel of his movie, ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’.

From TMZ Sports:

Pytka — who’s also known for directing popular music videos and commercials in the ’80s and ’90s, including the “I Am Tiger Woods ” ad — tells TMZ … “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is so boring, he couldn’t finish it in one sitting.

Joe says LeBron’s an incredible athlete and a very good actor, but adds … “The truth is that LeBron ain’t Michael.” On top of that, Pytka says his film tied the plot to MJ’s personal life — retiring from hoops to play baseball — while the new movie’s missing a personal connection to LeBron. Pytka says this new BB has no connection to previous depictions — something they paid close attention to with the OG “Space Jam.” In short, he says the new version “looked like one of those fluffy dolls you buy at an airport gift shop to bring your kid when your business trip has taken too long.”Ouch! Nation, which Space Jam do you prefer? The Michael Jordan version or the ‘fluffy doll’ version?