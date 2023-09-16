Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Pair of 4-star Michigan football recruits poached by average SEC team

2 Michigan football recruits poached by an SEC team have many wondering what is going on in Ann Arbor when it comes to recruiting.

The Michigan football program finds itself dealing with yet another setback on the recruiting front. Highly touted twin brothers, Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith, both hailing from Corbin High in Kentucky, have reportedly made the decision to switch their verbal commitments from Michigan to the University of Kentucky. Jerod, a four-star defensive lineman ranked as the No. 224 overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite index, and Jacob, a four-star edge ranked No. 239, had been considered vital additions to Michigan's 2024 recruiting class.

Why it Matters

The departure of the Smith twins marks yet another significant blow to Michigan's recruiting efforts, which have experienced a series of setbacks recently. Since August 11, the Wolverines have witnessed four players decommitting, including three from the 2024 class.

With the Smith brothers' decommitment, Michigan now faces a challenge in bolstering its defensive line and edge rusher positions for the 2024 recruiting class. As it currently stands, the Wolverines have only two defensive linemen and three edge rushers committed for the upcoming cycle. This unexpected turn of events has also impacted Michigan's overall recruiting class ranking, which has slipped from the top 10 to No. 12 nationally.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Twin brothers Jerod Smith and Jacob Smith, both highly-rated recruits, have flipped their commitments from Michigan to Kentucky.
  2. This unexpected move deals a significant blow to Michigan's 2024 recruiting class, which has already seen several departures.
  3. Michigan now faces a challenge in filling key positions as it tries to maintain its recruiting class's national ranking.
Bottom Line – A Challenge for Michigan

The Michigan football program faces a significant challenge in light of the Smith brothers' unexpected departure. While recruiting is a dynamic and unpredictable process, the Wolverines must regroup and focus on securing replacements for key positions in their 2024 class. The road ahead may be challenging, but in college football recruiting, resilience and adaptability are essential. Michigan remains committed to building a competitive team for the future, despite the hurdles it faces along the way.

