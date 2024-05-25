Colt Keith Gets Thrown In Cart, Doused with Condiments After Blasting First MLB Home Run

Colt Keith Finally Got His First MLB Home Run

On a beautiful Friday evening at Comerica Park, Detroit Tigers’ second baseman Colt Keith launched the first home run of his Major League career, marking a significant milestone with a lively celebration. Facing the Toronto Blue Jays’ right-hander Alek Manoah, Keith’s long-awaited homer came in the second inning, propelling the Tigers to a 6-2 victory.

Keith’s Journey to the First Home Run

Despite the pressure of performing after signing a significant six-year contract in the offseason, Keith’s journey to his first MLB home run was a test of patience and persistence. After 155 plate appearances and countless swings, the moment he had been dreaming of finally arrived.

“That feels really good,” said Keith. “I feel like I’ve been dreaming of that for a while. It was kind of a blur when it happened. I don’t even know what pitch I hit. I just knew that I hit it good, and I was just happy to see it fly into the stands.”

“I tried not to think of it,” Keith said. “It’s have good at-bats, have better at-bats, stop swinging at bad pitches, get on time, stuff like that. But it’s always in the back of my mind, like I haven’t hit a homer since last year. I used to love hitting homers, obviously, so it was nice to get one. I was looking forward to it for a long time.”

The Celebration: A Cart and Condiments

Following his on-field success, Keith experienced a unique and memorable celebration away from the public eye, courtesy of his teammates.

“I got thrown into a cart,” Keith said, “and I got covered by a bunch of condiments, drinks and pop and whatever else. All I know is I couldn’t breathe. I felt like I was freezing. I went straight to the shower and got it off me.”

The Bigger Picture: Keith’s Development

Colt Keith’s home run is not just a personal triumph but a promising sign for the Detroit Tigers. His ability to adjust and improve his timing against MLB pitching bodes well for his future with the team.

“I feel loosened up,” Keith said. “I’m more on time with pitches. When you see the ball better, you’re going to be able to hit better. I think that’s the moral of the story. When you’re on time, you’re going to see the ball better, and I’ve been able to hit better since then.”

Bottom Line

Keith’s home run is a beacon of his growing confidence and adaptability at the plate. As the young infielder continues to develop, the Detroit Tigers have reasons to be optimistic about his role in their lineup. Keith’s memorable first home run—both for its impact on the field and the lighthearted celebration that followed—cements his place as a player to watch in the Tigers’ rebuilding efforts.