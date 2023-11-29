Positive health update: New Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane optimistic about his hip following surgery.

Future Hall of Fame forward and 3-time Stanley Cup winner Patrick Kane has decided to join the Detroit Red Wings, his former bitter rivals from his time with the Chicago Blackhawks. Kane's anticipation to begin playing for Detroit is palpable, despite not yet making his debut on the ice for the team. His enthusiasm about joining another Original 6 franchise is unmistakable and adds to the excitement surrounding his arrival.

Kane joins his 3rd Original 6 team

Kane was selected as the 1st overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft. He played a pivotal role in each of Chicago's three Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013, and 2015. Widely regarded as one of the greatest American-born NHL players, Kane has left an indelible mark in the league's history. He also has played for the New York Rangers, whom he was dealt to at last season's Trade Deadline.

Kane is optimistic about his hip since joining Detroit

Kane faced a recovery period from offseason hip surgery, sidelining him for the initial six weeks of this season. Throughout his contemplation about potential teams to join, he consistently had the Red Wings in mind, expressing a strong inclination towards Detroit as his preferred destination

“It’s crazy, man,” Kane said after his first skate wearing Red Wings colors. “Throughout the whole process, you start thinking about teams, 2-3 months ago or whatever it is and it seems like your mind kind of changes every day. I just felt like Detroit was always there, in the back of my mind. Even to the point of checking with (agent) Pat Brisson just to see if Detroit reached out or if they’re interested. So it’s exciting that worked out.”

Kane provided an encouraging update regarding his post-surgery hip condition, expressing optimism about its recovery. His enthusiasm for playing with Detroit is evident, showcasing his excitement about the prospect of joining the team.

“I’m really optimistic about where I can go from here and how long I can play,” Kane said. “I think just the situation I was in, talking with the doctors and physical therapists, this was the best way to go. … The pain was pretty much gone after the surgery to the point where I didn’t need any of the pain medication or anything. It just felt so much better not to have that impingement, the bone-on-bone in the hip.

After that, just building up the muscles around the area that have had so much atrophy from years of not being able to use the right muscles. It’s exciting when you get on the ice and you see the progress, and there’s no restriction on your right side.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

It's official: 3-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane has chosen to sign with the Detroit Red Wings. Kane revealed that the idea of joining the Red Wings lingered in his thoughts while making his decision about this season's play. Additionally, he shared an upbeat update on the status of his hip post-offseason surgery.

Bottom Line: Red Wings fans are excited

Bringing aboard a future Hall of Fame forward like Kane, who boasts multiple championship wins and is revered as one of the sport's elite players, isn't an everyday occurrence. Yet, true to their legacy, the Detroit Red Wings managed to make it happen.

Anticipation is high for Kane's imminent debut with the Red Wings, and there's hope that his presence will significantly boost the team's progression during their rebuilding phase under the guidance of GM Steve Yzerman. The potential impact Kane could bring to propel the team forward is eagerly awaited by fans and followers alike.