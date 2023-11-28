Report: Patrick Kane to sign with the Detroit Red Wings

Future Hall of Fame forward Patrick Kane has decided to take his talents to the Motor City and sign with the Detroit Red Wings, according to multiple reports released this morning. The move will re-unite the 3-time Stanley Cup champion with former Chicago Blackhawks teammate Alex DeBrincat.

Reports indicate Patrick Kane to sign with the Detroit Red Wings

The news was first reported by Chris Johnston of The Athletic, and then confirmed by several reputable sources in the minutes afterward.

Kane was selected as the 1st overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft. He played a pivotal role in each of Chicago's three Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013, and 2015. Widely regarded as one of the greatest American-born NHL players, Kane has left an indelible mark in the league's history.

He was dealt to the New York Rangers at the NHL Trade Deadline last spring, and would later undergo offseason hip surgery. Joining Detroit marks his tenure with three Original 6 teams.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)