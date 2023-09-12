Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Patrick Mahomes’ deleted post about Aaron Rodgers’ injury has gone viral

Patrick Mahomes' deleted post about Aaron Rodgers was quite the "oopsie", yet funny at the same time!

In the world of social media, even the NFL's brightest stars are not immune to occasional slip-ups. Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ star quarterback, found himself in a light-hearted predicament when he reacted to Aaron Rodgers‘ injury during the New York Jets‘ Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills. This incident serves as a reminder that professional athletes, like everyone else, sometimes need to double-check their posts.

Why it Matters: The Missing Comma

Aaron Rodgers' abrupt exit from the game left fans concerned, and Mahomes shared his thoughts on Twitter (Yep, we are still calling it Twitter). However, his initial tweet read, “Hate that man… praying for the best,” missing a crucial comma. Realizing the unintended implication that he hated Rodgers, Mahomes swiftly corrected his tweet, adding the comma, “Hate that, man… praying for the best.” Despite the grammatical blunder, Mahomes demonstrated good sportsmanship by expressing his good wishes for Rodgers.

A while later, Mahomes cracked a joke at the expense of himself:

“Knew i was going to need that edit button on here one of these days,” Mahomes tweeted a bit later.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Comma Predicament: Patrick Mahomes found himself in a humorous situation when reacting to Aaron Rodgers' injury during the New York Jets' Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills. His initial tweet lacked a crucial comma, inadvertently implying that he hated Rodgers. The subsequent correction with the added comma clarified his good wishes for Rodgers.
  2. Good Sportsmanship Shines: Despite the grammatical blunder, Mahomes displayed good sportsmanship by expressing his concern and prayers for Rodgers, showcasing the camaraderie among NFL players, even in a digital landscape.
  3. Proofreading Matters: The episode underscores the significance of proofreading, even for individuals with a massive social media following. In a world where every post undergoes scrutiny, a missing comma can entirely alter the message's meaning. Mahomes' experience serves as a valuable reminder for all to review their words carefully before hitting the “post” button, a lesson delivered with humor and humility.
Bottom Line – Proofreading Pays Off

The story of Patrick Mahomes' humorous social media blunder highlights the importance of proofreading, especially if you have an ungodly amount of followers. In a world where every post is scrutinized, a missing comma can change the entire meaning of a message. It's a valuable lesson for all, reminding us to take a moment to review our words before hitting that “post” button! With that being said, thanks for the laugh, Patrick!

