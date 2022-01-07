Paul Finebaum has a piece of advice for Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Ever since Jim Harbaugh was hired to be the head football coach at Michigan, one of his better critics (haters) has been Paul Finebaum.

After Michigan easily disposed of Ohio State and then won the Big Ten Championship to advance to the College Football Playoff this season, Finebaum changed his tune a bit and gave Harbaugh the credit he deserved.

Now the Wolverines season is over and the reports have surfaced that Harbaugh is interested in potentially heading back to the NFL.

On Friday, Finebaum had some advice for Harbaugh. “Go back to the NFL where you belong,” Finebaum said.

From 247Sports:

“I think you should leave. I don’t think it’s even a close call,” Finebaum said. “Let’s talk about a couple of things first of all. A year ago, he got called in and his salary was cut in half. He proved everyone wrong but the problem is still going to be the same for Jim Harbaugh. He’s got to deal with Ryan Day and Ohio State. While they won this year, I don’t think he can make a living depending on that. He was a very good NFL coach. Let’s not forget Jim Harbaugh took the 49ers to two straight NFC Championship games. He went to the Super Bowl, losing to his brother. And I think he can do it again. I think he’s a better NFL coach than he is in college. Jim, if you’re listening, take a job. Get out of there. Whether it’s the Raiders, the Bears, someone else, I think it’s time for you to go back to the NFL where you belong.”

