Peter King lists ideal NFL fit for Jim Harbaugh

Noted sportswriter Peter King has listed the ideal NFL fit for Jim Harbaugh if he were to decide to depart from Michigan.

Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh has fulfilled his mission since returning to his alma mater in 2015, achieving a national championship along with three consecutive victories over their rival Ohio State Buckeyes. While celebrations continue, speculations arise regarding Harbaugh's future—whether he remains in Ann Arbor or considers a return to the NFL. Noted sportswriter Peter King highlights one particular NFL team as an ideal fit for Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh dodged questions about his future

After securing the national championship, inquiries flooded in about Harbaugh's next move. However, the triumphant Wolverines coach opted to savor the moment and remained tight-lipped about his future plans.

“I just want to enjoy this,” he told reporters. “I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be what’s next, what’s the future?

“Like I said the other day, yeah, I hope to have a future. I hope there’s a tomorrow, a day after tomorrow, a next week, a next month, a next year.

The ideal fit for Jim Harbaugh has been listed by Peter King

Harbaugh has been known to flirt with NFL teams during his time with Michigan, going so far as to interview with the Minnesota Vikings. And according to sportswriter Peter King, there will be no shortage of interest from the NFL for Harbaugh's services.

“I think there’s a lot of people who definitely want to sit down and talk with him,” said King during an interview with 97.1 The Ticket.

According to King, the Raiders make the most sense for Harbaugh thanks to team owner Marc Davis who “can probably offer him something that I’m not sure every place in the NFL will offer him.”

“Basically, here’s the operation, here’s the franchise, take it. I would assume he’s going to have some interest,” said King. “The thing about the Raiders is, there’s a lot of pressure internally and in their locker room to keep (interim head coach) Antonio Pierce, so it will be interesting to see. That’s a decision that will have to be made fairly quickly, because I think several teams will be interested in talking to Jim Harbaugh.”

Additionally, King listed the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers as potential possibilities.

“If I were him, I would want to investigate fully the Los Angeles Chargers, because every other place you could go to has either an ownership issue, which in my opinion is the case in Carolina, or a quarterback issue, which is, you don’t have one,” said King. “I think if you go to Vegas you have to be willing to say, ‘OK, we gotta go find a quarterback.' I’m sure Jim Harbaugh is not afraid of doing that.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Michigan Wolverines won their 1st National Championship since 1997, as they defeated the Washington Huskies last night at NRG Stadium in Houston to capture college football's ultimate glory Questions began to swirl as to the future plans of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh Noted sportswriter Peter King has listed the ideal NFL fit for Jim Harbaugh if he were to decide to leave Ann Arbor

Bottom Line: Will Jim Harbaugh return?

After an outstanding victory last night, the Michigan Wolverines sealed their place at the summit of college football by clinching the National Championship with a triumph over Washington, concluding their perfect season.

Naturally, attention now turns to Jim Harbaugh's future and the possibility of his return to Ann Arbor next season to defend the title.