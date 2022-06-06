Phil Mickelson makes controversial announcement on Twitter

Just moments ago, Phil Mickelson took to Twitter to announce he is leaving the PGA and is heading to the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

Mickelson is expected to play in his first LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London this week.

“First and foremost, I want to again apologize to the many people I offended and hurt with my comments a few months ago. I’ve made mistakes in my career and some of the things I’ve said and done. Taking time away and self-reflecting has been very humbling. I needed to start prioritizing the people that I love the most and work on becoming a better version of myself. I have spent this time with Amy and loved ones. I have been engaged and intentional and continued therapy and feel healthy and much more at peace. I realize I still have a long way to go, but I am embracing the work ahead.

I am ready to come back to play the game my love but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start, one that is exciting for me at the stage of my career and is clearly transformative, not just for myself, but ideally for the game and my peers. I also love the progressive format and think it will be exciting for the fans. Just as importantly, it will provide balance, allowing me to focus on a healthier approach to life on and off the course. I am incredibly grateful for what this game and the PGA tour has given me. I would like to think that I have given back as well but now I am excited about this new opportunity.

I am thrilled to begin with LIV golf and I appreciate everyone involved I also intend to play the majors. I fully realize and respect some may disagree with the decision and have strong opinions and I empathize with that. I have a renewed spirit and excitement for the game I am incredibly grateful for the support of my fans partners, friends, and peers and I hope in time, those sentiments, relationships, and support continue.”

Greg Norman calls Phil Mickelson one of the greatest to ever play

From Golf Week:

“Phil Mickelson is unequivocally one of the greatest golfers of this generation. His contributions to the sport and connection to fans around the globe cannot be overstated and we are grateful to have him. He strengthens an exciting field for London where we’re proud to launch a new era for golf,” said Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf.

The last PGA Tour event Mickelson competed in was back in January when he failed to make the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. The following week, he finished tied for 18th place at the Saudi International.

Mickelson had pretty much disappeared after making controversial comments about the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia.

Nation, do you think this is the right move for Phil Mickelson?

