Phil Mickelson emails Tom Brady hilarious 3AM video in anticipation of ‘The Match’ [Video]

On Tuesday night,

Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers will take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in The Match, which will begin at 5 p.m. ET and can be seen exclusively on TNT.

According to Brady, Mickelson emailed him the following hilarious video at 3 a.m. this morning.

“You have got to hit bombs!”

*Note: For all we know, Mickelson did not really email this video at all and Brady is just being goofy as he always is.

