Photo Gallery: Big3 Basketball at Little Caesar’s Arena

The summer three-on-three tournament took over Little Caesar's Arena.

The sixth season of Big3 Basketball was featured in downtown Detroit Sunday afternoon. Today marked the eighth week of Big3 regular season action. Four games were presented at Little Caesar's Arena, and there were postseason implications on the line.

What is the Big3 Tournament?



The BIG3 is a professional 3-on-3 basketball league founded by rapper and actor Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz. The league was launched in 2017 and features many retired NBA players, as well as some international players.

The BIG3 features a unique set of rules that set it apart from traditional 5-on-5 basketball. Some of the rules and format include:

Games are played on a half-court: Since the games are 3-on-3, there's no need for the full court. Scoring: The scoring follows traditional basketball with 2-point and 3-point shots, but also includes a 4-point shot from designated circles well beyond the standard three-point line. Game Length: Games are played to 50 points, and the team must win by two points. Halftime occurs when one team reaches 25 points. No Game Clock: Instead of a timed game, the first team to reach the target score wins, allowing for a more flexible game flow. Fouls: The league also has its unique set of rules for fouls, including how personal and team fouls are managed. Free Throws and Possession: Depending on the type of foul, a player may take a free throw for either a 2-point, 3-point, or 4-point shot, reflecting the location of the shot that led to the foul.

The league has attracted various former NBA stars, providing an opportunity for fans to see some of their favorite players back in action. The BIG3 is often played during the NBA's offseason, giving basketball fans more content to enjoy throughout the year.

Big3 Final Scores:

Week 8 – Game 1

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13 • FINAL 1 2 T Killer 3's5-3 25 15 40 Ghost Ballers5-3 21 29 50 LITTLE CAESARS ARENA • DETROIT, MI

Week 8 – Game 2

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13 • FINAL 1 2 T Triplets6-2 25 25 50 Power4-4 16 27 43 LITTLE CAESARS ARENA • DETROIT, MI

Week 8 – Game 3

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13 • FINAL 1 2 T Enemies5-3 25 26 51 Tri-State3-5 24 14 38 LITTLE CAESARS ARENA • DETROIT, MI

Week 8 – Game 4

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13 • FINAL 1 2 T Trilogy6-2 20 31 51 Ball Hogs4-4 25 11 36 LITTLE CAESARS ARENA • DETROIT, MI

The Playoffs will take place on Saturday, August 19th at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., Matchups are still to be determined. The Championship will be on August 26th in the O2 Arena in London, UK.