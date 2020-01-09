45.1 F
Detroit Pistons News

Pistons give up 13 point lead, lose to the Cavaliers in overtime thriller

By Charlie Harrison IV

Charlie Harrison IV
Born and raised in Detroit, I grew up a fan of Detroit sports. Sports has been my #1 love for as long as I can remember. I am currently a software developer (my day job) who joined this team to express my love for the game.

The Detroit Pistons (14-25) couldn’t get it done tonight, losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-27) 115-112 in overtime. The Pistons were in control for most of the game, including going up 61-50 to end the first half, but the Cavaliers went on a 10-0 run to end the third quarter to bring it back and were able to tie up the game late to send the game into overtime. In overtime, the Pistons ran out of gas, and the Cavaliers were able to steal a win after losing to the Pistons in their previous game.

Working for the Pistons is their schedule heading into the All-Star break, as the Pistons have one of the easiest schedules remaining before the All-Star break. With this game, the Cavaliers snapped a five-game losing streak.

Blake Griffin (knee surgery) remains out indefinitely. Reggie Jackson (back), Luke Kennard (knee) and Markieff Morris (foot) were also unavailable for tonight’s game.

Andre Drummond finished tonight’s defeat with his eighth consecutive double-double. Drummond finished tonight’s game with 28 points while pulling down 23 rebounds. Drummond has been playing at an All-Star level lately, leaving the Pistons with a very tough decision to make heading into the All-Star break. Drummond has a player option on his contract after the season ends and Drummond is expected to decline the option, which would make him an unrestricted free agent once the season ends. The Pistons have to decide if keeping Drummond on the roster through the All-Star break is a good move. The Pistons could let Drummond test the market and risk losing him for nothing if he decides to walk. The Pistons could also hope that Drummond will stick around and decide not to move him before the trade deadline next month.

Another player the Pistons could move is Derrick Rose. Rose has one year remaining on his deal after the season ends and the Pistons could look to move him to a contender for a draft pick. Rose finished tonight’s game with 27 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists. Rose has now scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven games. Bruce Brown Jr. finished with 17 points, seven assists and four steals for the Pistons in tonight’s defeat.

Tristan Thompson led the charge for the Cavaliers, scoring a game-high 35 points with 14 rebounds. Cavaliers’ rookie Darius Garland finished tonight’s game with 20 points and seven assists. Kevin Love hit the shot of the night against the Pistons to give the Cavaliers a 115-112 lead that would seal the game. Love finished tonight’s game with 17 points and nine rebounds.

The Pistons will enjoy tomorrow off before playing this Saturday at home against the Chicago Bulls at 7 PM.

