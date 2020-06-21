41.2 F
Pistons PG Isiah Thomas loses it after getting bloodied by Bill Cartwright [Video]

By Arnold Powell

Say what you will about former Detroit Pistons PG Isiah Thomas, but he made no qualms about fighting dudes twice his size. Most notable about this brawl with Chicago’s Bill Cartwright: whether it was on the hardwood floor or Cartwright’s jaw, Thomas broke his left wrist during the scuffle. He missed two games.

As for what kicked things off in the first place — Thomas had twice been a victim of Cartwright’s notoriously sharp elbows earlier in the season, at one point needing 11 stitches to close a gash over his eye. Once Cartwright began flailing following an early tie-up, Thomas took a stand.

Isiah ended up being suspended for 2 games and fined $5,000 while Cartwright had to sit one game and pay $2,500.

Arnold Powell

