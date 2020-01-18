35 F
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Pistons win big on the road, defeat the Atlanta Hawks 136-103

By Charlie Harrison IV

Charlie Harrison IV
Born and raised in Detroit, I grew up a fan of Detroit sports. Sports has been my #1 love for as long as I can remember. I am currently a software developer (my day job) who joined this team to express my love for the game.

The Detroit Pistons (16-27) came away with another win on the road tonight, this time defeating the Atlanta Hawks (10-33) 136-103. The Pistons were on cruise control for a majority of tonight’s game and were almost never in any real danger of losing their lead. The Pistons went into halftime with a 71-55 and finished the third quarter ahead 103-76. The Pistons have now won two straight games on the road, including a big win over the Boston Celtics this past Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks snap a two-game winning streak after tonight’s defeat to the Pistons.

The Pistons were once again missing several key players in tonight’s game, including Blake Griffin (knee), Luke Kennard (knee) and Reggie Jackson (back). Reggie Jackson could return any day now. Meanwhile, Luke may not be back until after the All-Star break. Blake Griffin recently had knee surgery and is out indefinitely. There’s a chance we may not see Blake again until next season.

Derrick Rose started the game on fire, including 10 first-quarter points. Rose finished tonight’s game with 27 points and nine assists. Tonight marked Rose’s eighth consecutive game in which he’s scored at least 20 points in a game. Tonight also marked Rose’s third consecutive game as a starter. With Reggie close to a return, it’s safe to wonder if Pistons’ coach Dwane Casey will keep Rose with the starting unit, or move him to the bench in favor of Reggie to conserve Rose’s minutes.

Andre Drummond finished tonight’s game with another double-double, scoring 16 points while pulling down 17 rebounds. With tonight’s game, Andre Drumond is now second all-time in franchise history in rebounds. He’s also tied for second all-time in double-doubles with Pistons Legend Bill Laimbeer.

The Pistons had four players (Christian Wood, Langston Galloway, Markieff Morris, and Svi Mykhailiuk) finish with double-digit points off the bench. The Pistons bench has been a bright spot all season, and it’s nice to see that trend continue even with Rose joining the starting lineup.

Trae Young struggled with his shot tonight for the Atlanta Hawks, finishing with 16 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists on 6-of-16 shooting from the floor. Trae Young currently leads the Eastern Conference guards in All-Star votes. Teammate John Collins finished with 20 points and five rebounds.

The Pistons will enjoy tomorrow off before facing the Washington Wizards on the road this Monday at 2:00 PM.

