PJ Fleck does not mince words after Michigan Football stomps Minnesota 52-10

In a postgame press conference that left no room for ambiguity, Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck held nothing back in his assessment of Michigan football. After the Wolverines convincingly defeated Fleck's Gophers with a final score of 52-10, the coach's candid words resonated throughout the college football world. Fleck's remarks provided unique insight into his perspective on Michigan's dominance, making it a conversation worth delving into.

Fleck could not help but express his admiration for the Michigan Wolverines following his team's 52-10 defeat. In his postgame press conference, Fleck lavished praise on the Wolverines, hailing them as the best football teams he's encountered in his 11 years as a head coach.

First and foremost, congratulations to Michigan,” Fleck told reporters. “They’re as good as advertised. I said this on the radio a second ago, I think they’re the best football team I’ve seen in 11 years of being a head coach. I’ve never seen a football team like that, that deep. I’m not sure if this is true, but I was told this walking off the field, I think they traveled 75 people and maybe played like 74 of them. I don’t know.

He commended their depth, size, speed, and execution, emphasizing their mistake-free style of play. While acknowledging his team's shortcomings in the game, Fleck attributed the loss to Michigan's excellence, particularly in their efficiency and ability to keep opponents off balance. He also accepted responsibility for the outcome. Fleck's frank and glowing assessment of Michigan's prowess left no doubt about the Wolverines' commanding performance.

“They’re one of the deepest teams, one of the best teams, one of the biggest teams, fastest teams, strongest teams, and they do not make mistakes. They are truly like a boa constrictor and they do not beat themselves. They’re very good at each position. They’re very aligned with everything that they do. They know who they are, and they go and execute that game plan. There were times they did it at will tonight.”

Bottom Line – A Resounding Endorsement

PJ Fleck's unequivocal endorsement of Michigan's football prowess resonates as a resounding endorsement. His words not only affirm the Wolverines' standing but also highlight the gravity of their dominance. While the outcome of the game was decisive, it is Fleck's admiration for Michigan's performance that leaves a lasting impression. As the Wolverines continue their journey through the season, Fleck's candid assessment serves as a noteworthy testament to their caliber.