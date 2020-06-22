Play Ball! Major League Baseball sets start date for 2020 season

After all of the back-n-forth between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, a start date for the 2020 season has finally been set.

According to Bob Nightengale, spring training will begin on July 1, with a 60-game regular season starting the weekend of July 24-26.

The season, which has been approved by the owners, will become official once the players union agrees to it and signs off on the health and safety protocols.

Several high-profile players are saying they respect #MLB's decision to still have a 60-game season after they turned down MLB's proposal early in the day, fearing their season would be reduced to 48-52 games or no season at all.

— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 23, 2020