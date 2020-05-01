41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, May 2, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Predicting what the Detroit Lions 2020 regular season schedule will look like

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Top 5 Detroit-born athletes of all-time

Arnold Powell - 0
Detroit, Michigan has had its fair share of athletic talent throughout the years and considering I am still a young whippersnapper, I have missed...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Buffalo Bills fan throws toddler through table during gender reveal (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Buffalo Bills fans are known for some of their crazy antics that include routinely throwing people through folding tables WWE-style. But did they take...
Read more

The 2020 NFL regular season schedule is expected to be released by May 9th and we cannot wait to see what the Detroit Lions week-by-week schedule looks like.

That being said, we thought we would have a little bit of fun by predicting what the Lions schedule will look like.

As you can see below, the Lions open up the 2020 season at home against the Indianapolis Colts and host the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving Day. I also have the Lions playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London and wrapping up their season in Chicago against the Bears. (That’s right, the NFL schedule committee will not have us ending against the Packers…again!)

Week 1- vs. Indianapolis

Week 2 – @ Atlanta

Week 3 – vs. Houston

Week 4 vs. Minnesota

Week 5 – @ Arizona

Week 6  – @ Green Bay

Week 7 – vs. Tampa Bay

Week 8 – @ Jacksonville (In London)

Week 9 vs. BYE WEEK

Week 10 – vs. Chicago

Week 11 – @ Tennessee

Week 12 – vs. New Orleans (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13 – @ Minnesota

Week 14 – @ Carolina 

Week 15 – vs. Washington

Week 16 – vs. Green Bay

Week 17 – @ Chicago

Nation, what do you think? Who will the Lions open up the season against? Who will they play on Thanksgiving Day?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale

More on this topic

Previous articleNHL’s latest draft lottery proposal will make Detroit Red Wings fans happy

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.