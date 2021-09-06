Predicting the Detroit Lions defensive MVP for 2021

Earlier this morning, I released who I believe will be the Detroit Lions offensive MVP for the 2021 season, and to be honest, it was a pretty easy decision.

But what about the defensive MVP?

I have to be honest, I am a bit torn on this one as I believe a few defensive players will rise to the occasion for the Lions in 2021. Those players are Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara, and Jamie Collins.

Flowers and Okwara are the favorites to lead the team in sacks, while Collins will lead the team in tackles.

But when it comes to picking the most valuable defender for the Lions in 2021, I have to go with Okwara.

Okwara signed a new contract prior to the 2021 season and according to all accounts, he has been very good during training camp and I believe that will transfer to the field beginning in Week 1. My prediction is that Okwara will lead the Lions with 11 sacks in 2021.

Nation, who do you think will be the Detroit Lions defensive MVP in 2021?