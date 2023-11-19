Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 11 matchup vs. Bears

Currently at the helm of the NFC North, the Detroit Lions are on the brink of an impressive 8-2 record as they gear up for their Week 11 clash with the Chicago Bears. This season, despite facing challenges with injuries, the Lions have seen their depth players step up remarkably, providing crucial support that has bolstered their defensive prowess. Here's a preview of who is likely to feature in the Lions' starting defense in Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Bears.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Defense?

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE – John Cominsky

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – Benito Jones

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Derrick Barnes

CB – Cam Sutton

CB – Jerry Jacobs

NB – Brian Branch

S – Tracy Walker

S – Kerby Joseph

What's New?

No changes from last week.

Bottom Line: Bounce Back Game

Yes, the Detroit Lions got the job done in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the defense did not look pretty at all as they have up 38 points. Yes, the Lions offense is good enough to win a shootout against an average team like the Chargers, but I am not sure sure that will happen against the top teams in the NFL. With that being said, the Lions' defense has an opportunity to bounce back today against the last-place Chicago Bears, and I think they will do exactly that.