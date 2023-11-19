Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 11 matchup vs. Bears

This Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions aim to extend their impressive winning streak as they face off against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Securing a victory would not only elevate the Lions to an 8-2 record but also keep them in step with, or potentially ahead of, the Philadelphia Eagles in the race for the NFC Playoffs. For the Lions to clinch this crucial win, their offense needs to deliver a standout performance. Let's dive into the expected starting lineup for the Lions' offense in today's game against the Bears.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Offense?

QB – Jared Goff

RB – David Montgomery

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Josh Reynolds

WR – Jameson Williams

TE – Sam LaPorta

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Colby Sorsdal

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Graham Glasgow

RT – Penei Sewell

What is New?

As you can see above, the Lions offense remains mostly healthy, though there is one big piece missing as LG Jonah Jackson has been ruled OUT with an injury. With Jackson OUT, rookie Colby Sorsdal will be the starting left guard against the Bears.

Bottom Line: The Offense Must Shine

Anchored by quarterback Jared Goff and bolstered by a dynamic array of receivers and linemen, the Detroit Lions' lineup is primed for a potentially high-octane outing. This matchup is more than just a chance for the Lions to improve to an 8-2 record; it's an opportunity to solidify their standing in the NFC Playoff race. The effectiveness and synergy of their starting offense may well be the decisive factor in securing a notable triumph over the Chicago Bears.