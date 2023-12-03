Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 13 matchup vs. Saints

As the NFL enters Week 13, the Detroit Lions are preparing for a crucial game against the New Orleans Saints, aiming to rebound from their recent defeat to the Green Bay Packers. A victory in this matchup would not only mark a significant comeback, improving their record to an impressive 9-3 but also keep them in tight competition for a top spot in the NFC Playoff race. The key to the Lions' success in this critical encounter lies in the performance of their defense, which has faced challenges lately. A strong defensive effort is essential for the Lions to secure this win and affirm their standing as a strong contender in the playoff chase.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Defense?

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE – John Cominsky

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – Benito Jones

LB – Jack Campbell

LB – Derrick Barnes

CB – Cam Sutton

CB – Jerry Jacobs

NB – Brian Branch

S – Tracy Walker

S – Kerby Joseph

What is New?

Alex Anzalone has been ruled OUT for today's game with a hand injury, so rookie Jack Campbell will get the start for the Lions. Campbell has had his ups and downs so far this season, but the Lions coaching staff has made it clear that they believe in him. On Sunday, he will get a chance to prove himself.