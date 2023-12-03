Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 13 matchup vs. Saints

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 13 matchup vs. Saints

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 13 matchup vs. Saints

As the NFL enters Week 13, the Detroit Lions are preparing for a crucial game against the New Orleans Saints, aiming to rebound from their recent defeat to the Green Bay Packers. A victory in this matchup would not only mark a significant comeback, improving their record to an impressive 9-3 but also keep them in tight competition for a top spot in the NFC Playoff race. The key to the Lions' success in this critical encounter lies in the performance of their defense, which has faced challenges lately. A strong defensive effort is essential for the Lions to secure this win and affirm their standing as a strong contender in the playoff chase.

Aidan Hutchinson is not remotely worried Aidan Hutchinson after beating Bears Detroit Lions starting defense

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Defense?

  • EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson
  • EDGE – John Cominsky
  • DT – Alim McNeill
  • DT – Benito Jones
  • LB – Jack Campbell
  • LB – Derrick Barnes
  • CB – Cam Sutton
  • CB – Jerry Jacobs
  • NB – Brian Branch
  • S – Tracy Walker
  • S – Kerby Joseph

What is New?

Alex Anzalone has been ruled OUT for today's game with a hand injury, so rookie Jack Campbell will get the start for the Lions. Campbell has had his ups and downs so far this season, but the Lions coaching staff has made it clear that they believe in him. On Sunday, he will get a chance to prove himself.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?