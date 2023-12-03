Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 13 matchup vs. Saints

In Week 13 of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions are gearing up for a pivotal matchup as they head to face the New Orleans Saints. Coming off a challenging defeat against the Green Bay Packers, the Lions are focused on a comeback that could elevate their record to an impressive 9-3. This victory would not only be a significant rebound but also keep them in close contention with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Playoff race.

    Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Offense?

    • QB – Jared Goff
    • RB – David Montgomery
    • WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown
    • WR – Josh Reynolds
    • WR – Jameson Williams
    • TE – Sam LaPorta
    • LT – Taylor Decker
    • LG – Jonah Jackson
    • C – Frank Ragnow
    • RG – Graham Glasgow
    • RT – Penei Sewell

What's New

Jonah Jackson is currently listed as questionable for today's game, but I am predicting that he will return to the lineup today against the Saints. With that being said, the Lions have been non-commital about his availability.

