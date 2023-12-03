Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 13 matchup vs. Saints
In Week 13 of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions are gearing up for a pivotal matchup as they head to face the New Orleans Saints. Coming off a challenging defeat against the Green Bay Packers, the Lions are focused on a comeback that could elevate their record to an impressive 9-3. This victory would not only be a significant rebound but also keep them in close contention with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Playoff race.
- QB – Jared Goff
- RB – David Montgomery
- WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown
- WR – Josh Reynolds
- WR – Jameson Williams
- TE – Sam LaPorta
- LT – Taylor Decker
- LG – Jonah Jackson
- C – Frank Ragnow
- RG – Graham Glasgow
- RT – Penei Sewell
Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Offense?
What's New
Jonah Jackson is currently listed as questionable for today's game, but I am predicting that he will return to the lineup today against the Saints. With that being said, the Lions have been non-commital about his availability.