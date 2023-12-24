Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 16 matchup vs. Vikings

In just a short time, the Detroit Lions are set to battle the Minnesota Vikings, eyeing a feat that has eluded them since 1993 – clinching their division. The key to victory in this crucial matchup lies in the hands of the Lions' defense, which needs to replicate its stellar performance from Week 15 against the Denver Broncos. The spotlight will be on EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, who stands on the cusp of a potential multi-sack game, a pivotal factor that could tilt the scales in the Lions' favor. This game is more than just another fixture on the calendar; it's a chance for the Lions to rewrite their history and stamp their authority in the division.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Defense?

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE – John Cominsky

DT – Isaiah Buggs

DT – Benito Jones

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Jack Campbell

CB – Cam Sutton

CB – Kindle Vildor

NB – Brian Branch

S – Ifeatu Melifonwu

S – Kerby Joseph

What's New?

With Jerry Jacobs already ruled OUT, Kindle Victor should be in line for the start against the Vikings. In addition, Derrick Barnes is listed as doubtful, which means rookie Jack Campbell should get the nod.

The Bottom Line – A Defining Moment for the Lions' Defense

As the Detroit Lions prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings, the game represents more than just a regular-season matchup; it's a historic opportunity to change the narrative of the franchise. The Lions' defense, especially with key players like Aidan Hutchinson, Kindle Vildor, and Jack Campbell, needs to step up and replicate their recent strong performance.

This game is a litmus test for the Lions' defensive unit's ability to rise to the occasion and secure a long-awaited division title. A victory here would not only be a triumph on the day but also a statement of the team's resurgence and potential as a dominant force in the league.