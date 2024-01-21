Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Divisional Round Playoff matchup vs. Buccaneers

On Sunday afternoon, our Detroit Lions will take the field against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what is being called one of the biggest games in Lions franchise history. This could be a game where the Lions' offense will have to be at their best if they want to win. That said, let's take a look at who I believe will be on the starting offense when the Lions take the field on Sunday afternoon against the Buccaneers.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions' Starting Offense?

QB: Jared Goff

Jared Goff RB: David Montgomery

David Montgomery WRs: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams TE: Sam LaPorta

Sam LaPorta OL: Taylor Decker (LT), Jonah Jackson (LG), Frank Ragnow (C), Graham Glasgow (RG), Penei Sewell (RT)

What's New?

ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! Folks, though many teams are banged up a bit and missing starters at this point of the season, the Lions are VERY healthy. Yes, Sam LaPorta is listed as QUESTIONABLE for today's game, but all signs point to him playing.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Strong Core Line-Up: The Detroit Lions are heading into their crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a robust starting offensive line-up. Quarterback Jared Goff will be leading the charge, supported by running back David Montgomery and a talented trio of wide receivers: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, and Jameson Williams. Healthy Squad Ready for Action: In a notable achievement, especially at this late stage of the season, the Lions boast a very healthy squad. All key offensive players are fit to play, with tight end Sam LaPorta, despite being listed as questionable, expected to participate in the game. Offensive Line Stability: The offensive line, a critical component of the team’s strategy, remains unchanged and solid. This lineup features Taylor Decker at left tackle, Jonah Jackson at left guard, Frank Ragnow at center, Graham Glasgow at right guard, and Penei Sewell at right tackle, showcasing both skill and experience in this vital area.

Bottom Line: Poised for a Potential Shootout

The Detroit Lions are well-prepared and in prime condition to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what’s predicted to be one of the franchise's most significant games. With a fully healthy and unchanged starting offense, the team is ready to deliver a high-powered performance. The consistency and strength of the offensive lineup, especially in the absence of injuries or changes, position the Lions favorably for this high-stakes match. As they step onto the field, the team's readiness and cohesion could be the decisive factor in outperforming their opponents and securing a victory.