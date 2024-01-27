Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for NFC Championship Game vs. 49ers

On Sunday night, our Detroit Lions will attempt to move on to the Super Bowl when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. In order for the Lions to walk away with the victory, they will need their offense to step and do what they have been doing all season long. Let's take a look at what the Lions starting offense should look like on Sunday against the 49ers.

Who will be on the Detroit Lions' Starting Offense?

QB: Jared Goff

Jared Goff RB: David Montgomery

David Montgomery WRs: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams TE: Sam LaPorta

Sam LaPorta OL: Taylor Decker (LT), Kayode Awosika (LG), Frank Ragnow (C), Graham Glasgow (RG), Penei Sewell (RT)

What's New?

Unfortunately, the Lions will not have 100% of their starting offense for Sunday's game against the 49ers offense as they will be without LG Jonah Jackson, who has already been ruled OUT after suffering an injury last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Quarterback Leadership: The Lions' offense will be led by quarterback Jared Goff. His performance and decision-making will be crucial in navigating the 49ers' defense. Key Absence on the Line: The Lions will be missing starting left guard Jonah Jackson due to injury, which could impact their offensive line dynamics and protection schemes. Dynamic Receiver Corps: Wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, and Jameson Williams, along with tight end Sam LaPorta, will be essential targets for Goff, providing versatility and depth in the passing game.

The Bottom Line: Adapting to Challenges

The Detroit Lions' offense faces a significant test against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. With the absence of a key offensive lineman, the team's adaptability and depth, particularly in the offensive line, will be under scrutiny. The ability of Jared Goff and his receivers to create and capitalize on opportunities will be pivotal. The Lions' success hinges on their ability to adjust their game plan effectively, ensuring that the absence of Jonah Jackson does not derail their Super Bowl aspirations.