Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 1 matchup vs. Chiefs

Here is who we believe will be on the Detroit Lions starting offense tonight against the Chiefs.

In under 8 hours, our Detroit Lions will kick off their 2023 season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football! I have been a fan of the Lions for a VERY long time, and I cannot remember the hype ever being higher than it is now. Not only are the Lions favored to win the NFC North, but many believe they can make a solid run in the NFL Playoffs. For those things to happen, the Lions will have to have a solid offense, as they did in 2022. Here are the players I believe will start for the Lions on offense against the defending Super Bowl Champs.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Starting Offense?

  • QB – Jared Goff
  • RB – David Montgomery
  • WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • WR – Josh Reynolds
  • WR – Kalif Raymond
  • TE – Sam LaPorta
  • LT – Taylor Decker
  • LG – Jonah Jackson
  • C – Frank Ragnow
  • RG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai 
  • RT – Penei Sewell

Who Else Could Crack the Starting Lineup?

Honestly, I believe the starting offense is pretty much set in stone at this point, though it is possible that Graham Glasgow could get the start at right guard over Vaitai. In addition, it is also possible that Marvin Jones Jr. gets the start over Kalif Raymond, though I fully expect Raymond to get more snaps.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Key Offensive Starters: The core of the Detroit Lions' starting offense for their Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs is anchored by key players. These include quarterback Jared Goff, running back David Montgomery, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who are expected to lead the charge.
  2. New Faces and Potential Changes: While the Lions' offensive lineup appears relatively set, there are some notable additions and potential tweaks. Newcomers like wide receiver Josh Reynolds and tight end Sam LaPorta have earned spots in the starting lineup, adding fresh talent to the offense. Additionally, the right guard position remains a point of interest, with the possibility of Graham Glasgow taking the starting role over Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
  3. Competition and Depth: Although the starting offense seems solidified, competition and depth are essential factors for a successful season. Players like Kalif Raymond and Marvin Jones Jr. provide valuable depth and may see significant playing time, ensuring the offense remains versatile and capable of making impactful plays throughout the season.
Bottom Line: LET'S GO, OFFENSE!

the Detroit Lions' starting offense for their highly anticipated Week 1 clash with the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, features a mix of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers. While the primary lineup seems to be set, the depth and competition among players will undoubtedly be a key factor in the team's success throughout the season. With high hopes for the NFC North and beyond, this well-balanced offense is poised to light up the gridiron and make 2023 a memorable year for Lions fans.

