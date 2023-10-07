Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 5 matchup vs. Panthers

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their Week 5 clash against the winless Carolina Panthers, one burning question looms large in the minds of fans and analysts alike: What will the starting offense look like for the 3-1 Lions? With both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs being listed as DOUBTFUL, the Lions will once again need to use the “Next Man Up” mentality.

Detroit Lions starting offense

Who will be on the Detroit Lions Starting Offense?

  • QB – Jared Goff
  • RB – David Montgomery
  • WR – Josh Reynolds
  • WR – Kalif Raymond
  • WR – Marvin Jones Jr.
  • TE – Sam LaPorta
  • LT – Taylor Decker
  • LG – Jonah Jackson
  • C – Frank Ragnow
  • RG – Hal Vaitai
  • RT – Penei Sewell

What's New?

The difference from last Thursday's game against the Packers is that I have Marvin Jones in the starting lineup to replace Amon-Ra St. Brown and Hal Vaitai back in as the starting left guard, with Graham Glasgow moving back to a reserve role.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Injury Challenges: With key players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs listed as DOUBTFUL, the Detroit Lions face significant injury challenges heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
  2. Starting Lineup Projection: The projected starting offense for the Lions includes familiar faces like QB Jared Goff and RB David Montgomery. Notable changes from the previous game include Marvin Jones Jr. stepping in for the injured St. Brown and Hal Vaitai returning as the starting left guard, with Graham Glasgow moving to a reserve role.
  3. Adapting to Injuries: The Lions' ability to adapt to injuries and seamlessly integrate new starters will be a crucial factor in their success against the Panthers. The offense must maintain its rhythm and effectiveness despite the absence of key players, demonstrating resilience and versatility on the field.
NFL grants Detroit Lions

Bottom Line: Next Man Up

As the Detroit Lions prepare to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, the composition of their starting offense has been adjusted to accommodate injuries. The “Next Man Up” mentality will be put to the test, with players like Marvin Jones Jr. stepping into a prominent role. The Lions' ability to adapt and perform cohesively despite these challenges will determine their success in this critical matchup against the winless Panthers.

