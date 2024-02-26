Pro Football Focus ranks Jared Goff in Top 10 for 2023 performance

Jared Goff has been the cornerstone of the Detroit Lions‘ revival over the past two years. Coming from a challenging first season post-trade, Goff has significantly upped his game, leading the Lions to a commendable 12-5 record this past season. The 2023 season marked a historic year for Goff and the Lions, clinching their first division title since 1991 and securing two playoff victories in a single postseason for the first time since 1957. Goff's impressive play has been pivotal to Detroit's success, earning him a spot among the top ten quarterbacks in Pro Football Focus' overall offensive grade by the season's end.

Where Does Jared Goff Rank?

According to PFF, Goff was the No. 10 ranked quarterback for the 2023 season.

From Pro Football Focus:

Goff’s incredible run this season amounted to the highest-graded performance of his career. The Lions passer set career marks in turnover-worthy play rate (2.4%), helping to limit his overall rate of negatively graded throws to just 12.2% — an 81st-percentile figure among quarterbacks.

The Bottom Line – Goff's Game-Changing Impact

In essence, Jared Goff's journey with the Detroit Lions reflects a story of resilience and remarkable improvement. His 2023 season, marked by career-high achievements and leading the team to historic playoff victories, underscores his critical role in Detroit's success. Goff's performance, validated by Pro Football Focus' ranking, not only highlights his individual talent but also signifies the Lions' collective resurgence. As Detroit looks forward to building on this momentum, Goff's impact extends beyond the field, embodying the spirit of a team that has truly turned the corner.