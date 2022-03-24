Projecting the 2022 Detroit Tigers Opening Day starting lineup

Opening Day is less than three weeks away so I thought it would be fun to take a stab at what the Detroit Tigers 2022 Opening Day lineup will look like.

This is a fluid situation but here is how I think the lineup would look if Tigers manager A.J. Hinch had to put it together today.

Akil Baddoo – LF Robbie Grossman – RF Javier Baez – SS Jeimer Candelario – 3B Miguel Cabrera – DH Riley Greene – CF Spencer Torkelson – 1B Tucker Barnhart – C Willi Castro – 2B

SP – Eduardo Rodriguez

Nation, do you agree with this lineup? If not, which adjustments would you make?