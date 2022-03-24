in Detroit Tigers

Projecting the 2022 Detroit Tigers Opening Day starting lineup

Opening Day is less than three weeks away so I thought it would be fun to take a stab at what the Detroit Tigers 2022 Opening Day lineup will look like.

This is a fluid situation but here is how I think the lineup would look if Tigers manager A.J. Hinch had to put it together today.

  1. Akil Baddoo – LF
  2. Robbie Grossman – RF
  3. Javier Baez – SS
  4. Jeimer Candelario – 3B
  5. Miguel Cabrera – DH
  6. Riley Greene – CF
  7. Spencer Torkelson – 1B
  8. Tucker Barnhart – C
  9. Willi Castro – 2B

SP – Eduardo Rodriguez

Nation, do you agree with this lineup? If not, which adjustments would you make?

