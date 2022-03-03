in NFL

QB Prospect Kenny Pickett’s ‘tiny hands’ size revealed at NFL Scouting Combine

For those of you who are deep into the 2022 NFL Draft as I am, you have probably heard that Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett has some pretty small hands by NFL QB standards.

There are plenty who believe that if Pickett’s hands measure too small that he could end up being selected lower in the draft.

Well, on Thursday, at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Pickett had his hands measured and they came in at just 8.5 inches, which is about 1/2 an inch smaller than the bare minimum that NFL teams generally like to see.

If you recall back in 2020, a fella by the name of Joe Burrow was also told he had small hands and that would prevent him from being a good NFL QB.

It sure does seem like Burrow is doing pretty well for himself so far.

What do you think?

