Raiders WR Davante Adams injured at Training Camp

Wide receiver Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders has been injured during a practice session today, the exact kind of thing that the team absolutely does not need right now as they continue preparations for the upcoming NFL season.

He is easily the Raiders' biggest WR threat

Easily the most important receiver on the Raiders, he led the NFL last season touchdown receptions (14) while also catching 100 passes for a whopping 1,516 yards. He made his way to the Raiders before last season after being dealt from the Green Bay Packers.

He was injured and limped off the field during today's practice

According to multiple reports, he limped off the field during a Raiders practice session earlier today; the injury occurred on the first play of team drills.

Update: #Raiders WR Davante Adams walking gingerly and getting checked by trianers on the sidelines after taking a big hit at practice, per @BenVolin



Adams was hit by Charvarius Ward on the first play of team drills.



Whether or not he is going to be available for Sunday's pre-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers remains to be seen. But if he's injured badly enough that he's forced to miss a significant period of time, it would create a massive hole in the Raiders offense and put them behind the 8-ball immediately.

Bottom Line: Here's hoping Adams is okay

You never want to see an opposition player get injured, especially one of Adams' caliber in today's NFL.

We send our best wishes for a speedy recovery so that he can be back out on the field as soon as possible.