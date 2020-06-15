RB Ezekiel Elliott among Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans players to test positive for COVID-19

According to Ian Rapoport, RB Ezekiel Elliott is among the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players to test positive for COVID-19.
Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceneaux said his client is feeling good.
#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020
Several #Cowboys players & several #Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, sources tell me & @TomPelissero. None of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities. The teams followed proper health protocols.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020