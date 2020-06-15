41.2 F
RB Ezekiel Elliott among Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans players to test positive for COVID-19

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to Ian Rapoport, RB Ezekiel Elliott is among the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players to test positive for COVID-19.

Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceneaux said his client is feeling good.

