RB Ezekiel Elliott among Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans players to test positive for COVID-19

According to Ian Rapoport, RB Ezekiel Elliott is among the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players to test positive for COVID-19.

Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceneaux said his client is feeling good.

