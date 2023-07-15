Merch
RECAP: Ausar Thompson Impresses Again in Detroit Pistons’ Summer League Finale Win 79-73

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Detroit's first-round rookie forward stood out once again in their final Summer League game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Ausar Thompson

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons closed out Summer League in victorious fashion defeating the San Antonio Spurs 79-73. First-round forward Ausar Thompson put together another star performance, scoring 18 points while grabbing 14 rebounds and playing lockdown defense. Thompson led the Pistons with winning plays, including a putback dunk over Dominick Barlow.

Pistons Vs. Spurs By the Numbers

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 10-35 Spurs – 4-25

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 46 Pistons – 30

Bench Points: Pistons – 19 Spurs – 27

Second-Half Points: Pistons – 38 Spurs – 29

Forward Ausar Thompson: 18 points, 6-12 FGs, 14 rebounds

Guard Malcolm Cazalon: 16 points, 6-14 FGs, 4 rebounds

Guard Marcus Sasser: 10 points, 5-14 FGs, 0-7 three-point FGs

Pistons Notes

