RECAP: Damaging 4th Quarter Pushes Detroit Pistons to 18th Straight Loss

The Detroit Pistons dropped another loss in a row after a career performance by Desmond Bane.

DETROIT, MI – The Detroit Pistons were defeated at home by the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies 116-102. Memphis came into tonight's matchup without seven players available including star point guard Ja Morant. The Grizzlies still managed to pull off the victory which also delivered the Pistons their 18th loss in a row and 19th loss on the season.

Detroit held a lead at numerous points throughout the game. The Pistons held a 56-52 lead at halftime with strong first-half outings by Cade Cunningham, Bojan Bogdanovic, Killian Hayes, and Jaden Ivey. Detroit carried an 84-82 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Grizzlies went on a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter when Detroit sat some of their starters on the bench. Memphis put together a 96-86 lead with about five minutes left in the fourth and kept control for the rest of the game. The Pistons were outscored 34-18 in the fourth quarter by the Grizzlies.

Detroit fell into more bad fortune as Jalen Duren suffered another ankle injury late in the fourth quarter. Duren rolled his ankle on David Roddy's foot when going for a rebound. The 20-year-old center already has dealt with ongoing ankle issues all season.

Desmond Bane had a career performance against the Pistons as he put up 49 points. Bane had his way offensively shooting a dangerously efficient 19-31 from the field and 4-8 from 3-point range. The Grizzlies also received 35 quality minutes from Jaren Jackson Jr. as he scored 24 points and blocked three shots.

Bogdanovic led the Pistons in scoring with 22 points while shooting 8-15 from the field and 4-8 from 3. Duren finished with a 17-point and 11-rebound double-double. Cunningham recorded a double-double of his own with 16 points and 11 assists.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Memphis Grizzlies By the Numbers

Fourth Quarter Scoring: Pistons – 18 Grizzlies – 34

Fouls: Pistons – 17 Grizzlies – 9

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 56 Grizzlies – 50

Bojan Bogdanovic: 22 points, 8-15 FGs, 4-8 3-point FGs

Jalen Duren: 17 points, 8-12 FGs, 11 rebounds

Cade Cunningham: 16 points, 6-14 FGs, 10 assists

Killian Hayes: 12 points, 5-13 FGs, 4 rebounds

The Detroit Pistons must now start preparation for a road matchup Friday against the Orlando Magic. Orlando has been one of the biggest surprises in the league as they sit with a 14-7 record and third in the Eastern Conference.