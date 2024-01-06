RECAP: Detroit Pistons Collapse In the 4th Quarter Against Golden State Warriors Losing 113-109

The Detroit Pistons struggle late once again in a losing effort against the Golden State Warriors.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons once again were plagued by a troublesome fourth-quarter loss in a close matchup to the Golden State Warriors 113-109. There were many opportunities for the Pistons to deliver on their 4th victory of the year, but they couldn't close on their chances late in the game. Detroit is now on another three-game losing streak after the loss.

The Pistons fought back from an 18-point margin against the Warriors. They built a small lead in the fourth courtesy of some big buckets by Cade Cunningham and Bojan Bogdanovic. Shortly after, Detroit found themselves back in a deficit after crucial turnovers by Jaden Ivey and allowing Stephen Curry to heat up from 3.

The Warriors lost Chris Paul midway through the third quarter to a hand injury. Paul collided with Ivey while scrapping for a rebound. Paul walked back to the locker room and didn't return to the game.

Detroit failed to capitalize on another inspiring performance by Cunningham. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick led the Pistons in scoring with 30 points on 13-22 shooting. Kevin Knox was moved to a bench role but still scored 18 points as a reserve.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Golden State Warriors Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Golden State Warriors By the Numbers

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 56 Warriors – 40

Rebounds: Pistons – 40 Warriors – 45

Fast Break Points: Pistons – 15 Warriors – 2

Largest Lead: Pistons – 3 Warriors – 11

Cade Cunningham: 30 points, 13-22 FGs, 5 rebounds

Kevin Knox: 18 points, 7-13 FGs, 4-8 3-point FGs

Jalen Duren: 13 points, 6-6 FGs, 12 rebounds

Alec Burks: 13 points, 5-14 FGs, 3-10 3-point FGs

Jaden Ivey: 12 points, 5-10 FGs, 2-5 3-point FGs

Bojan Bogdanovic: 12 points, 5-19 FGs, 2-8 3-point FGs

What They're Saying

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Pistons will finish up their Western Conference road trip on Sunday against the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Detroit has gone the entire road trip without a victory and Sunday is their last chance to change that.