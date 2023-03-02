RECAP: Detroit Pistons’ Comeback Falls Short Against Chicago Bulls 117-115

The Pistons' fourth quarter rally almost was enough to take down the Bulls.

Detroit, MI. – The Chicago Bulls held a double-digit lead on the Detroit Pistons for a majority of their Wednesday night matchup. Detroit battled back to tie the game but ended up losing in the closing minutes 117-115.

The game turned in the Pistons' final possession during the inbound of their final possession. Rookie guard Jaden Ivey called a timeout when trying to pass the ball in, but Detroit was out of timeouts. The Bulls were rewarded a free throw and took over possession of the ball.

Why It Matters

Detroit Pistons Record: 15-48, last in the Eastern Conference

Six-game losing streak for the Pistons

Pistons have the second-worst record in the NBA

Pistons Vs. Bulls By the Numbers

Biggest Lead: Pistons – 3 Bulls – 21

Fast Break Points: Pistons -14 Bulls – 8

Forward Bojan Bogdanovic: 34 points, 11-21 FGs, 8-12 3-point FGs

Guard Hamidou Diallo: 19 points, 7-13 FGs

Guard Jaden Ivey: 18 points, 5-9 FGs, 4 rebounds

Guard Zach LaVine: 41 points, 14-20 FGs, 6-9 3-point FGs

What's Next

The Pistons travel to Cleveland to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.