Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
spot_img

RECAP: Detroit Pistons’ Comeback Falls Short Against Chicago Bulls 117-115

The Pistons' fourth quarter rally almost was enough to take down the Bulls.

Detroit PistonsPistons NotesRECAP: Detroit Pistons' Comeback Falls Short Against Chicago Bulls 117-115

Subscribe

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

The Pistons' fourth quarter rally almost was enough to take down the Bulls.

Detroit, MI. – The Chicago Bulls held a double-digit lead on the Detroit Pistons for a majority of their Wednesday night matchup. Detroit battled back to tie the game but ended up losing in the closing minutes 117-115.

The game turned in the Pistons' final possession during the inbound of their final possession. Rookie guard Jaden Ivey called a timeout when trying to pass the ball in, but Detroit was out of timeouts. The Bulls were rewarded a free throw and took over possession of the ball.

Why It Matters

  • Detroit Pistons Record: 15-48, last in the Eastern Conference
  • Six-game losing streak for the Pistons
  • Pistons have the second-worst record in the NBA

Pistons Vs. Bulls By the Numbers

Biggest Lead: Pistons – 3 Bulls – 21

Fast Break Points: Pistons -14 Bulls – 8

Forward Bojan Bogdanovic: 34 points, 11-21 FGs, 8-12 3-point FGs

Guard Hamidou Diallo: 19 points, 7-13 FGs

Guard Jaden Ivey: 18 points, 5-9 FGs, 4 rebounds

Guard Zach LaVine: 41 points, 14-20 FGs, 6-9 3-point FGs

What's Next

The Pistons travel to Cleveland to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

- Advertisement -
spot_img

Related Articles

James Wiseman Continues to Showcase Promising Potential for Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons' James Wiseman wowed fans with his recent game against the Charlotte Hornets, finishing with 23 points and a 9-11 field goal percentage. With his impressive skillset and constant improvement, he's becoming a potential part of the team's future.
Read more

RECAP: Motor City Cruise Drops Second Game In a Row After 123-108 Loss to Lakeland Magic

Defensive struggles plague the Cruise on the way to their 13th loss of the season.
Read more

RECAP: 104-87 Loss by the Motor City Cruise Against Raptors 905 Ends Winning Streak

The short-handed Cruise struggled offensively to keep up with the Raptors 905.
Read more
Pistons Notes

- A word from our sponsor -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
Red Wings Fans React to Dylan Larkin’s Contract Extension with Hometown Team

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.