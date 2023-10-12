Detroit Sports Nation Logo

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Complete Comeback to Defeat Oklahoma City Thunder 128-125

The Detroit Pistons erase another preseason double-digit deficit to earn a close victory.

Why It Matters

After coming up short against a huge margin against the Phoenix Suns this past Sunday, the Detroit Pistons prevailed over the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-125 in similar circumstances. The Thunder led by as many as 21 points in Detroit's second preseason game. The Pistons climbed to an inspired victory improving to 1-1 in preseason action.

Detroit limped into this game without Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Bojan Bogdanovic, Monte Morris, and Isaiah Livers. The Pistons received helpful contributions throughout the roster despite the injuries as six different players scored in double-digits. James Wiseman led Detroit with 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder By the Numbers

Field Goal Shooting: Pistons – 46/87 Thunder – 38/91

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 52 Thunder – 40

Largest Lead: Pistons – 3 Thunder – 21

Free Throw Shooting: Pistons – 18/22 Thunder – 32/39

James Wiseman: 20 points, 8-8 FGs, 10 rebounds

Stanley Umude: 18 points, 4-5 3-point FGs, 5 rebounds

Marcus Sasser: 17 points, 5-11 FGs, 8 assists

Killian Hayes: 16 points, 7-13 FGs, 3 assists

Jaden Ivey: 13 points, 6-17 FGs, 4 rebounds

What's Next for the Detroit Pistons?

The Pistons will face the Thunder again next Thursday in Oklahoma City at 8 PM.

