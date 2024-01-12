RECAP: Detroit Pistons Crumble In Final Minutes, Lose 112-110 to Houston Rockets

The Detroit Pistons came within minutes of snapping their losing streak until making crucial mistakes late against Houston Rockets.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons extended their losing streak to seven games after losing 112-110 to the Houston Rockets. The seven game losing skid started on the road against the Rockets to start 2024. A comfortable lead was in Detroit's hands until the final possessions of the fourth quarter.

Detroit created a lead through the majority of the game with physical and scrappy basketball. They created numerous turnovers by the Rockets and efficient scoring to capitalize. Both teams were tied at 55 by halftime with momentum swinging back-and-forth.

Missing timely shots and turnovers cost the Pistons their lead three times to the Rockets in the fourth quarter. The game changed late with only 1:42 left in the fourth quarter as Fred VanVleet hit a triple from the wing putting the Rockets ahead of the Pistons 108-107.

With about 6 seconds left down 112-110, Jaden Ivey just barely missed an open 3 off the rim as time expired. After being up as many as 12 points, the Pistons were unable to sustain their lead and fell to their 36th loss of the season.

Six different Pistons finished in double figures scoring against the Rockets. Both Kevin Knox and Alec Burks led the Pistons in scoring with 19 points each. Ivey chipped in 18 points and 8 assists through 28 minutes for Detroit. Isaiah Stewart returned to the starting lineup after missing the last 8 games due to a toe injury. Stewart finished with 16 points including a big 3 bringing the Rockets' lead down to 2 with 29 seconds left in the game.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Houston Rockets Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Houston Rockets By the Numbers

Turnovers: Pistons – 15 Rockets – 9

Assists: Pistons – 32 Rockets – 21

Free Throw Shooting: Pistons – 10/16 Rockets – 22/25

Largest Lead: Pistons – 12 Rockets – 6

Kevin Knox: 19 points, 7-9 FGs, 7 rebounds

Alec Burks: 19 points, 7-14 5-9 3-point FGs

Jaden Ivey: 18 points, 8-19 FGs, 8 assists

Isaiah Stewart: 16 points, 6-13 FGs, 7 rebounds

Jalen Duren: 15 points, 7-12 FGs, 8 rebounds

Marvin Bagley III: 11 points, 4-6 FGs, 4 rebounds

What They're Saying

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

After playing the last three games at home, the Detroit Pistons travel back on the road to take on the Washington Wizards next Monday at 3 P.M.